With Dane County’s strategic climate action plan soon to be released, we’re about to find out if it asks all of us to do what is necessary, now that the climate crisis is upon us.
Thanks to climate deniers and delayers, as well as fossil fuel proponents, the will of the people has been thwarted. A large majority of voters want climate action, including Republicans and others of a more politically conservative bent. Unfortunately, because of political dithering, we have now all been forced into a situation where emergency government action is required, by municipalities and the state of Wisconsin.
In 2013, representatives of municipalities with over 70% of Dane County’s population agreed by consensus to formally endorse cutting-edge goals for climate action. We called on the county to convene a climate council with everyone at the table, to determine what strategic actions would be required to meet those goals. We called for creation of the best countywide, all-sector climate action plan in the United States (and only the second such countywide plan). We called on Dane County to create a plan that lays out what is necessary, rather than telling folks only what is easily politically possible.
Almost six years later, much of the world has come to understand the urgent need for such goals. Each of us must do as much as we can, whether individuals, municipalities or states. By 2050 or sooner, we must in an equitable fashion:
- Cut use of fossil fuels for energy generation by at least 10% per year for a decade, and then continue to zero, as quickly as possible. No new fossil fuel power plants should be built. Fossil fuels include coal, diesel, and propane, but also fossil gas (sometimes still referred to as “natural” gas, of which in Wisconsin over 60% comes from dirty fracking).
- Convert as much as possible of the transportation sector to electric power. Current technology allows doing so for over 95% of vehicles; the remainder will need to be powered by gas or liquid fuel derived from biomass.
- Transition all building energy (lighting, heating, and cooling) to electric power.
- Make the agriculture sector carbon-negative, reducing the emission of new climate disruptors, while also sinking the carbon-equivalent of all climate-disrupting emissions since the 1830s.
Most importantly: We must conserve energy use overall by as much as 50%. About half of that reduction will come with the greater efficiency of renewable energy. Another sizable portion will come from retrofitting existing buildings. Any new building should be net carbon-neutral and net energy positive (i.e., creating more energy than is consumed).
Fortunately, all this can be done with existing knowledge and technology. It can be done without dirty fossil fuels, risky and expensive nuclear power, polluting hydropower or food-competitive biomass. It can be done in a way that also creates a more equitable and fair society. It can be done while reducing the $16 billion Wisconsin exports every year to pay for fossil fuels, instead producing more jobs here. But we must act now.
We asked Dane County to bring all the utilities to the strategic climate action table, since they had participated very little in setting the 2013 goals. The county has done so, starting in July 2017. For two years, all the major utilities have been at the table. Late last spring, those utilities testified at a county climate council that they could easily meet all this rapidly growing county’s forecast electricity generation needs with true renewable energy (wind and solar). Yet, in a non-public negotiation with the city of Madison, Madison Gas & Electric committed to less than what is doable and necessary. More recently, for reasons unknown, MGE has turned to UW-Madison researchers other than those who participated in the county climate council.
It would be unconscionable if, in yet another non-public process, MGE is just “shopping around” for an energy goal that is less than both what is necessary and what the community has repeatedly requested. It would be disastrous if MGE is seeking academic support for expensive, risky nuclear power generation, an unnecessary option that has already been rejected by the community.
The utilities also need to share their solar-ready rooftop survey data, and expedite third-party installation rather than undermining it. Nationwide, it’s been estimated that over 40% of rooftops are solar-ready. Along with other already developed sites, such as large parking lots, these rooftops could provide much of our energy needs. Energy storage and other technology is now available to overcome the intermittency challenges of wind and solar. Deploying these new energy sites on micro-grids with smart networks and other improvements, including undergrounding of transmission and distribution lines, will actually make our energy system more reliable and safer.
The utilities and renewable energy advocates also need to work with environmentalists, rural residents and the rest of the community to develop protocols for siting renewable energy facilities. Rural sites will be necessary, but should be minimized, avoiding all unnecessary additional urban sprawl. The higher use of rural lands is for natural resource protection and urban open space, also serving as green infrastructure (e.g., wetland restoration for both habitat and flood control). The remaining rural land will likely be needed for food production, as the climate crisis reduces yields here and elsewhere.
Some municipalities have meanwhile settled for operational goals “easier” than what they formally endorsed in 2013. For example, there is a heavy reliance on renewable energy credits, which allow dirty emissions to continue in our own backyards while, as some have put it, asking others to go on a diet for us. This too is because utilities are dragging their feet on transitioning to 100% renewable energy.
We must act now. In the name of intergenerational eco-equity, we urge the state of Wisconsin and the municipal governments in Dane County to declare a climate emergency, as have over 700 governments worldwide — and begin to aggressively eliminate our dependence on carbon-spewing fossil fuels.
The Capital Region Advocacy Network for Environmental Sustainability advocates for the environment of south-central Wisconsin. Gary Werner is CRANES' president; Jon Becker is its vice president and Caryl Terrell is its secretary-treasurer.
