Gary M. Powell: Dashing 'Forward' to street won't promote progress

From a sidewalk table at Michelangelo’s Coffee House, I gazed at a lonely pedestal without the beautiful woman who has graced the Wisconsin Capitol grounds since 1895. This was the morning after she was toppled.

Sculpted in bronze by Miss Jean Pond Miner at the Chicago World’s Fair, “Forward” was placed at the Capitol as an icon for progress. She survived the Capitol fire in 1905, yet leaned dramatically ahead through the Progressive Era, which sought to counter the exploitation of capitalism and to empower the poor, the immigrant, the female, the young and the wild. For 125 years (with a replica replacing the original “Forward” in the 1990s) she has reached out as if she would tip over for what she stood for, yet has remained balanced, leaning toward progress.

To those who think they’ll promote progress by dashing her to the street, I’d say they need some balance, and a little forward branding.

As Ernest Hemingway wrote, “Never confuse movement with action.” “Forward” embodies values and movement that we can all get behind. The ignorance of destroying such public art creates a negative image of the George Floyd protests in the heads of tens of millions of Americans who have, for the first time in their lives, been considering white privilege, police brutality and re-envisioning unequal justice.