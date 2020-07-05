Gary M. Powell: Dashing 'Forward' to street won't promote progress

From a sidewalk table at Michelangelo’s Coffee House, I gazed at a lonely pedestal without the beautiful woman who has graced the Wisconsin Capitol grounds since 1895. This was the morning after she was toppled.
Sculpted in bronze by Miss Jean Pond Miner at the Chicago World’s Fair, “Forward” was placed at the Capitol as an icon for progress. She survived the Capitol fire in 1905, yet leaned dramatically ahead through the Progressive Era, which sought to counter the exploitation of capitalism and to empower the poor, the immigrant, the female, the young and the wild. For 125 years (with a replica replacing the original “Forward” in the 1990s) she has reached out as if she would tip over for what she stood for, yet has remained balanced, leaning toward progress.
To those who think they’ll promote progress by dashing her to the street, I’d say they need some balance, and a little forward branding.
As Ernest Hemingway wrote, “Never confuse movement with action.” “Forward” embodies values and movement that we can all get behind. The ignorance of destroying such public art creates a negative image of the George Floyd protests in the heads of tens of millions of Americans who have, for the first time in their lives, been considering white privilege, police brutality and re-envisioning unequal justice.
On the news — and not just Fox — Republicans have politicized recent events in Madison while discussing “safety and security,” which will likely be one of Trump’s main platforms for reelection. They are blaming Democratic mayors, governors and protesters carte blanche. Citizens of all backgrounds woke up last week to news of “Forward” coming down with less empathy for the virtuous movement.
On the other side of the Capitol, the bronze-thirsty mob also brought down the towering Hans Christian Heg statue. Heg was an ardent Free Soil Party abolitionist, an early prison reformer, and Union colonel during the Civil War. He was an immigrant. He died for the cause of unity and emancipation for Blacks at the battle of Chickamauga. They dragged him into the lake.
(Of course, context matters. People had been gathering over the arrest last week of an African-American man who was voicing his First Amendment rights. Or, depending on your perspective, he was yelling at customers inside a restaurant through a megaphone while wielding a baseball bat.)
Most are unwilling to post or speak of their disdain of the vandals for fear of being viewed as unsupportive of Black Lives Matter. Simplistic axioms, such as, “you care more about statues than black lives,” stung in the days after, aimed by the self-righteous and misguided alike. They have likely lost allies.
A few weeks ago in Minneapolis and St. Paul, I visited the site where a bronze Columbus statue had been toppled the day before. I ran my hand across the rough top of the granite base, still dusty with rubble, with a sense of confusion yet relief that such a monolith had been brought down by Native American activists. Some monuments should go. Others should stay. Democratic process or not, activists have much to lose by tying ropes around every impressive historical giant.
In the early 19th century, British and American navies began zealously patrolling the seas for pirates. The great powers had noted that free trade was more profitable than plunder, which is ironic, as most pirates for hundreds of years had been sanctioned by these same nations to “police” the seas with brutality and injustice. Occasionally, bodies of pirates were hoisted at the ports as warning to respect the rule of law.
The point is: Great powers can change, yet totter on the freakish edge of fascism. Unequal power will continue to need to be checked. Freedom fighters can also be branded as terrorists. Those who pulled down “Forward” and Heg risk branding the entire racial justice movement as an open ocean of pirates.
Forward movement will be attained by doing the hard work of owning the democratic process for empowerment. Avoid pirating a global surge of empathy for people of color. Many a social movement are cast in bronze principles, yet made flimsy by ignorance or tactlessness. Those who care to make progress must be strategic in this age of information fragility.
Like systems of law and justice, humanity is also evolving. Many seek a scientific understanding of their environmental footprint. Others are awakening to those who have suffered as a result of power, privilege or injustice. Today’s vulnerable throughout the world are on the cusp of a sea change. In fact, our times are besieged by change itself. Our most public symbols “for which we stand” must be reconsidered with careful consideration of the processes by which we steer that change. In doing so, all stakeholders will move forward, lawfully and with tact.
Powell, of Madison, is a teacher at West High School in Madison.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!