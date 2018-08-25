Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR CENTRAL DANE COUNTY... AS OF 4 AM CDT, THE CITY OF MADISON WEBSITE CONTINUES TO REPORT MULTIPLE ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER CUTS THROUGH THE ISTHMUS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM. PORTIONS OF EAST JOHNSON, EAST WASHINGTON, MAIN AND MIFFLIN STREETS REMAIN CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. MANY ROADS HAVE WATER ON THEM OR ARE CLOSED. PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. HENCE AN AREAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR DOWNTOWN MADISON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES AND THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. &&