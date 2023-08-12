Jake Altwegg of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Jake!
Altwegg’s caption about CrossFit athletes and the Memorial Union Terrace beat out more than 60 entries. He wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
- Wally Meyer of Madison: “Sure I could compete, but I’m bulking up for winter.”
- James Pertzborn of Chapel Hill, North Carolina: “I do my cross training on the terrace. A challenging variety of lagers, pils, seltzers … to strengthen the core muscles.”
- Joe Murphy of Madison: “It's sad the way those folks burn up precious calories!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.