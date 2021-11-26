Gad Allon: The other side of the supply chain: 30% goes back, including half of all clothing

Products are returned by customers at random times and in small batches. They are shipped to various places based on product type, sorted and stored until a decision is made on whether to resell them. It’s a time-consuming process that has little value. Accepting a product and preparing it to be shipped back is viewed as a nuisance, so not much thought has gone into making the process more efficient. Yet most companies still offer generous return policies to keep their customers coming back.

In a recent survey of 1,000 adults, more than 50% of online shoppers said they avoid retailers with strict return policies while nearly 55% reported making online purchases knowing they were likely to return at least some of the items purchased.

Several ventures are trying to help firms manage their return process. ReturnGo uses an analytics-driven solution so firms can make return decisions informed by logistical costs and customer lifetime value. For example, for certain products, the advice would be to let a loyal customer keep the product and get a refund, if the cost of shipping it is higher than its resell value.