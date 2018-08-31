As Dane County residents were reminded again last week, the impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly obvious, widespread and more severe.
A partial tally of recent unprecedented weather events in Wisconsin includes: the historic 2008 floods in Sauk and Columbia counties that saw 12- to-15-inch rainfalls and the breaching of Lake Delton; the June 2013 series of floods that extended from Ashland and Bayfield all the way south to Crawford, and Grant counties; and the July 2016 floods (partially repeated in 2018) that stretched across the Lake Superior region and resulted in four deaths and interrupted travel in northern Wisconsin for weeks.
In fact, according to the Division of Emergency Management within the Department of Military Affairs (a state agency that has not had the luxury of ignoring reality): “In the last 25 years, all but one of the state’s 72 counties has been directly affected by disaster declarations. The unprecedented frequency and severity of natural disasters established in the last decade has continued into the present one.”
While the costs and impacts from climate-related events to our economy, public health and safety mount, agencies such as the Department of Natural Resources; Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection; and Public Service Commission have stopped acknowledging climate change as a threat. In the case of the DNR, the employees who created one of the most comprehensive websites in the country dedicated to climate change were the same employees ordered to remove its content after Scott Walker’s DNR Secretary Cathy Stepp took control of the agency.
Public servants at all levels are responding heroically to climate-related crises when they occur. However, as the frequency and intensity of floods, storms and other climate-related impacts grow, the Walker administration’s policy of feeding its base by refusing to say the words “climate change” or act strategically about it is becoming increasingly absurd.
While extreme weather events will be one of the most notable signals of a changing climate, a wider range of impacts is also beginning to affect citizens throughout the state. Lakeshore and coastal residents will be at risk for damage from flash floods and secondary flood events. Increased erosion will lead to water quality impacts that may include recreational impacts and public health risks from cyanobacteria and other organisms that destroy ecosystems and poison people.
The effects on agriculture may cut both ways, as some crops may increase yields in longer, warmer seasons, but storm events, droughts, and pest outbreaks are much more likely to lead to crop losses. Climate change impacts coupled with the current abysmal markets for milk, corn and other farm commodities will contribute to what is already becoming an unprecedented period for loss of family farms. The $20 billion forestry sector is already being affected by shorter logging seasons and loss of key species.
People in urban areas may be especially susceptible to climate change impacts when urban heat island effects become severe, and as a result of related effects of ozone-caused air quality problems. In urban and rural areas, climate change impacts will fall disproportionately on low-income populations and senior citizens.
Preparing for and adapting to the climate-related impacts we are already experiencing and those we are likely to experience is one of our most important obligations. In addition to adapting, mitigating climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a global challenge that requires coordinated action by governments, businesses and mission-driven organizations at every level. Wisconsin can join other states like California in driving greenhouse gas reductions that are good for business and our quality of life.
But without policies and resources to address these issues at a strategic and sustained level, even our most well-intentioned responses will be inadequate. We need to reinvest in science so we have the best understanding possible of the most profound threat our planet has ever faced. We need to develop coordinated policies and actions within and among state agencies, and stronger partnerships with local governments and stakeholders. And we need to budget the resources to prepare and to respond effectively to events and address impacts as they occur.
Preparing for and responding to climate change is the most important thing we can do to protect our environment and our way of life. Washington should be leading this effort, but under the Trump administration leadership on climate today will have to come from the state and local level.
Wisconsin needs a governor and elected leaders who can pull their heads out of the sand, see the reality in front of us, and work to protect our future.
Fred Clark, a forester and consultant based in Madison, is a former state Assembly representative (D-Baraboo) and served on the Natural Resources, and Environment and Forestry committees. He is a member of the board of directors of Wisconsin’s Green Fire.
