Fred Clark: Fall hunt may make wolves endangered again

On Wednesday the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, the seven-member appointed board that oversees the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, will decide the number of gray wolves Wisconsin hunters will be allowed to take during a fall 2021 wolf hunt.
Current state law requires Wisconsin to hold a wolf hunt every year whenever wolves are not listed as an endangered species, but it’s the Natural Resources Board that decides on the wolf quota and signs off on details and rules of the hunting season. Ironically, the decisions by the board could well help determine whether or not wolves are once again placed back on the federal Endangered Species List.
Following a summer-long process to gauge public input the Department of Natural Resources has established a goal of "maintaining the long-term sustainability" of Wisconsin’s wolf population while the development of a new conservation plan for wolves is developed. There’s not much to argue about in that statement, but it also provides little real guidance about what to do with a wolf population already significantly reduced by February’s rushed and chaotic wolf hunt that ended up killing 218 wolves, about 100 more than planned, in the middle of the animal’s winter breeding season.
National and international media coverage of Wisconsin’s February hunt has sent a strong message to the world that our state -- once a conservation leader -- now seems bent on eliminating wolves. Ironically, this comes at a time when the ink is barely dry on the federal delisting order that recognized the remarkable recovery of wolves in our region that began in the 1970s.
Wisconsin DNR staff have recommended a fall hunt quota of 130 wolves. In fact, without significant reductions to account for overharvest in the February hunt and other factors, the department’s proposed quota is likely to result in a further de-stabilizing of our remaining wolf population. This would feed the argument for once again re-listing wolves under the Endangered Species Act. We sincerely hope the Natural Resources Board does not allow that to occur.
Given the significant uncertainties resulting from the February 2021 hunt, there isn't a quota number for a fall wolf hunt that can be justified if we want to maintain stability of our wolf population. The models developed to predict our wolf population were simply not designed to account for the large and unprecedented hunt that occurred in February, in the middle of the wolf breeding season.
Our spring assessment of the February hunt found that based upon existing research, we can reasonably expect a 25-40% decline in wolf production this year. We are now in completely uncharted territory.
Our adjacent states of Minnesota and Michigan are not planning wolf hunts this year. Michigan with a wolf population of about 700 wolves has no immediate plans for a hunt. Minnesota with a population of about 2,800 wolves will not hold a hunt until a new state wolf plan is in place.
Wisconsin alone is required to hold a hunt by state law. However, given the high levels of uncertainty over the pre-harvest wolf population, uncertainty over the actual number of animals killed in the botched February hunt, and uncertainty over impacts of the hunt on pup production and recruitment, there is no way to justify a wolf hunt quota of 130 animals without continued risk of impacts to breeding and replacement that could further de-stabilize the population.
Our organization and our members are not opposed to a well-managed wolf hunt, however, a conservative approach is needed now more than ever to protect the viability of the future population. Drastic reductions in our wolf population less than a year after poorly managed hunts will make it far more likely that the federal government will step in once again to place wolves back on the Endangered Species List.
Since a hunt is now required by state law, until that law is changed, we recommend that the legislatively-mandated fall hunt should be no higher than 30 wolves.
Fred Clark, executive director, Wisconsin’s Green Fire
