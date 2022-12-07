Frautschi gave tirelessly to community -- State Journal editorial from 25 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 7, 1997:

Walter Frautschi received from his father the following model of comportment:

“This community has been good to me,” Emil Frautschi said. “I made up my mind years ago that my hometown was entitled to two or three hours of my services a day.”

Walter Frautschi followed that model, becoming one of Madison’s most revered philanthropists as well as one of its best-loved businessmen.

Frautschi died last week at age 95.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St.

From his chairmanship of the Community Union Campaign in 1936 through his fundraising for the organizations that preceded the United Way of Dane County to his chairmanship

of the campaign that raised $1.5 million to build the Madison Civic Center in 1976, Frautschi worked tirelessly to make Madison a better place to live.

He did his father proud, and Madison can take pride in his accomplishments and his example.

Frautschi’s death is an opportunity for us all to consider not only what we can make of ourselves but what we can make of our community.