Frank Sinatra is safe in Miami, but New Jersey wants to hear him 'sing' -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

Frank Sinatra

Entertainer Frank Sinatra, left, leaves with his attorney on Feb. 18, 1970, after testifying before the New Jersey State Investigation Commission in Trenton, New Jersey. The commission had been seeking to question Sinatra since June in its investigation of organized crime in the state, particularly on the Jersey shore. Sinatra testified for more than an hour.

This State Journal editorial ran on Feb. 6, 1970:

The Democratic National Committee, staggering under a $7.5 million debt, has dropped plans for a big fundraising gala from Miami Beach.

Master of ceremonies for the proposed gala was to be Frank Sinatra, the singer, who refuses to "sing" in his native New Jersey where a commission looking into organized crime would like to hear him.

Frankie, described by the Miami city councilman in charge of the ill-fated gala as "a good Democrat," was so reluctant to appear in New Jersey that he had his lawyers carry a petition all the way to the United states Supreme Court. But the nation's highest court refused to shield Frankie from the New Jersey investigators.

For his refusal to answer a subpoena, a warrant for contempt was issued for Frankie's arrest. The warrant is applicable only in New Jersey, so Frankie would be safe in Miami Beach.

With Sen. Fred Harris of Oklahoma, the Democratic national chairman, attacking the Nixon administration for not moving on crime, some party leaders questioned the wisdom of identifying the Democratic Party with Sinatra at this time.

If Sen. Harris really wants to make crime the big issue in coming congressional elections, he should move his gala to New Jersey and Frankie along with it where he could sing for Democrats and maybe add a few tunes for the crime investigating committee.

