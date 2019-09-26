The good news: the American premiere of “The Mousehole Cat” by the acclaimed Cousin Jack’s Players from Cornwall will take place on Saturday night on the stage of the Mineral Point Opera House as the featured attraction of the three-day 27th Annual Cornish Festival in “the most Cornish City in the USA.”
The bad news: the musical adaptation of the popular children’s folk tale was almost scuttled by politically-driven U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service bureaucrats who delayed the immigration process for the troupe from Cornwall until cancellation of the show moved from “possibility” to “very real threat.” Only a tenacious effort by a handful of determined supporters saved the history-making production for a Mineral Point audience.
The Southwest Wisconsin Cornish Society, which organizes the annual celebration of “all things Cornish,” believes the public needs to know the details of the unexpected, distressing and costly cold shoulder given to the four actors and their mangers by Customs authorities when the Cousin Jack’s Players applied for visas and work permits. Describing their planned American tour as “cultural exchange performances,” they thought approval of their request would be routine. It was, instead, the beginning of a four-month ordeal.
For several weeks, Cornish Society President Glen Ridnour has struggled to untangle the Customs red tape. He was informed that Customs officials had set Sept. 19 for a “visa appointment date” at the U.S. Embassy in London, a date only nine days ahead of the Cornish Fest performance, which would upset the rehearsal schedule in Mineral Point. The group’s passports were being held at the embassy, pending final approval of their “culturally unique” visa applications, meaning the Jack’s troupe could not fly to America until there was a final decision. Legal counsel had already filed the visa petitions, and the group had paid $2,800 to upgrade the petitions to “15-day premium processing” while soliciting help from elected officials, Cornish scholars,and prominent experts in Cornwall to move another step to "expedited processing." For several days, as the timeline became more urgent, there was no response from the immigration authorities. The Jack’s troupe had completed a five-hour interview in London, where the consular officer told them he was very happy with their "cultural uniqueness." Then, a boilerplate letter informed all parties that USCIS demanded “more evidence” of the ways the Cousin Jack’s performances are “unique to Cornish culture and skillfully authentic as a cultural art form.” Ridnour and others responded with a sheath of letters from Cornish experts and activists in Cornwall and here in Wisconsin.
The support letters expressed the view that the performance of a music/live-action play by a well-established Cornish theater group, a production based on a well-known Cornish story in a Cornish children’s book that employed Cornish dialogue and songs, was indeed “culturally authentic.”
USCIS then informed the petitioners their statements and writings, including their use of social media, would be scrutinized as part of the decision-making process. And, they were warned that the discovery of anti-administration language might disqualify their application.
It seems ludicrous that political policies written in the White House can reach down into a small town in Wisconsin, threaten a weekend celebration of that town’s heritage, and punish a small group of overseas visitors who enjoy singing and acting for an audience made up of excited children and their parents.
But, the Cornish Society’s adventure with Customs officials is a stark example of how political philosophies, flying under the radar and thus free from public attention, can do damage to the most innocent of undertakings.
The Trump administration apparently views all immigration activity in a negative light, and it follows that dealings with USCIS can be an unfriendly experience. Staffing for the department has been cut, resulting in a backlog of cases and delays in approval of what should be routine applications for permits and visas.
Lisa A. Palter, the attorney hired to push for a successful conclusion of the Cousin Jack’s ordeal, wrote during the exchanges, “Everyone involved in this case has spent so much time, effort and money that I hope we can rally one more time to respond.” She also wrote, “In my thirty years as an immigration lawyer I have never experienced such total disregard for the arts or the non-profit arts associations in this country.” She continued, “The USCIS obviously took this down to the last minute. I am furious, but, unfortunately, this is happening across the board with all visa petitions because of a mean-spirited reading of immigration regulations. Our national immigration lawyer’s organization has called for outrageous examples and this is one I’m sending them.”
USCIS approval for work permits and visas came only last Saturday, Sept. 21. That’s 123 days after the application was filed in May. The Cousin Jack’s Players were finally permitted to pick up their passports in London and fly to Chicago.
One week ago, the chances for a successful opening night for “Mousehole Cat” stood at 50-50, with the odds getting worse with each passing hour. Urgent messages surged back and forth, but Customs made no promises and set no timetable for their decision. Guy Watson, the producer for the Cousin Jack’s, booked plane reservations for every day of the current week. One scheduled flight was cancelled, and it now appears the players will arrive on Friday, just one day before the show. The costs for the group's American tour have soared. The stage set for the play rested in Ridnour’s garage, and volunteers will construct it this week. Ridnour sent photos and an Opera House floor plan to the actors, who have been rehearsing in a hall in Cornwall. He said, “the actors are anxious about the last-minute setup for the show, but they’re committed to the stage in Mineral Point.”
At a meeting last Thursday, the Cornish Society hastily arranged a back-up show for the Saturday night stage in Mineral Point, and alerted ticket sales outlets about the strong possibility of apologies and refunds for patrons who bought tickets in advance.
Fortunately, refunds will not be necessary. There will be a Saturday night show at Cornish Fest, the performance of inspiring Cornish folklore that has played to packed houses in theaters all over Cornwall. The audience will likely find it “authentic, unique, and culturally significant.”
And charming.
Frank Beaman is a retired broadcast journalist, whose career path led from his hometown radio station to City Hall and the turbulent streets of Chicago in the 1960s. He found Mineral Point 16 years ago, and fills his days with reading, writing and volunteer work for the Cornish Society.
