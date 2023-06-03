John Finkler of Middleton is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, John!
Finkler’s caption about about a new name for the Wienermobile beat out more than 120 entries. He wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Joe Murphy
- of Madison: “She’s fun to drive, but her mileage is the wurst!”
Michael R. Anderson
- of Madison: “They had to change the name or they wouldn’t be allowed to drive in the state of Florida!”
Brad Arthur
People are also reading…
- of Olive Branch, Mississippi: “To be frank, I don’t relish the new name, but I’ll give it some time to ketchup with my taste buns.”
Thanks to all the participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.