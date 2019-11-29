On July 26, 2017, Wisconsin gained national attention when President Donald Trump announced at the White House that Foxconn Technology Group m…

Foxconn won't be building a manufacturing facility in Racine County after all. The Taiwanese electronics company still says it wants to invest…

There is no proof to suggest the Taiwan-based electronics giant has moved employees into the Capitol Square building it purchased from BMO Harris Bank for $9.5 million earlier this year.

Farren is a research fellow and Mitchell is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University: @MichaelDFarren and @MattMitchell80. They are the coauthors of the "The Economics of a Targeted Economic Development Subsidy," with Jeremy Horpedahl and Olivia Gonzalez.