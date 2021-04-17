 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fowl fly over F-35s in this week's You Toon caption contest
0 comments
YOU TOON

Fowl fly over F-35s in this week's You Toon caption contest

  • 0
Winning birds You Toon

Jerry J. Murphy of Monona is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Jerry!

His caption about the Mallards baseball team and Forward soccer team returning to Madison beat out more than 60 entries. Murphy wins publication of the winning line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Keely Thomas

  • of Dodgeville: “Now that’s a migration we can all get behind.”

Eric Johnson

  • of Dane: “Nice to see them coming back to their natural habitat.“

Marty Pfeiffer

  • of Madison: “That’s one small flight for a bird, one giant leap for Madtown.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Nichols: Progressives and Democrats are on a major winning streak in Wisconsin
John Nichols

John Nichols: Progressives and Democrats are on a major winning streak in Wisconsin

"In 10 of 11 contested statewide votes since 2017, progressives and Democrats have beaten conservatives and Republicans. In addition to a critical referendum, progressives have won for president, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer and U.S. Senator. They’ve won twice for Supreme Court and, now, twice for Superintendent of Public Instruction."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics