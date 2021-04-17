Fowl fly over F-35s in this week's You Toon caption contest

Jerry J. Murphy of Monona is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Jerry!
His caption about the Mallards baseball team and Forward soccer team returning to Madison beat out more than 60 entries. Murphy wins publication of the winning line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Keely Thomas
- of Dodgeville: “Now that’s a migration we can all get behind.”
Eric Johnson
- of Dane: “Nice to see them coming back to their natural habitat.“
Marty Pfeiffer
- of Madison: “That’s one small flight for a bird, one giant leap for Madtown.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.