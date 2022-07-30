 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOU TOON

Fowl ball wins this week's You Toon caption contest

Fowl Ball You Toon

Karen Turner of Verona is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Karen!

Her caption about ducks at a Mallards’ game beat out more than 50 entries. Turner wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Reed Bearden

  • of Marietta, Georgia: “It will be at least 10 billion years before the James Webb Space Telescope can see it.”

Keely Thomas

  • of Dodgeville: “So proud of our little fledglings.”

Pete Lien

  • of Edgerton: “The baseballs are traveling further this year, I attribute it to inflation.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

Reed Bearden

