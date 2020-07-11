'Forward' statue needs public support again — State Journal editorial from 25 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on July 16, 1995:
More than a century ago, Wisconsin women raised $8,000 for a statue, to be created by sculptor Jean Pond Miner, to symbolize the state motto “Forward.”
Now it is time for the women — and men — of Wisconsin to come forward again, to contribute money for the re-creation of the beloved statue.
“Forward” has been deteriorating for decades. A century of exposure to Madison’s not inconsiderable vagaries of weather, coupled with occasional acts of vandalism, have left the historic statue in desperate shape.
The issue was thrust into the spotlight when the state Capitol and Executive Residence Board voted to move the statue indoors and replace it with a memorial to slain police officers. Women’s groups and lovers of historical art reacted with understandable anger.
Two weeks ago, a compromise forged by First Lady Sue Ann Thompson was unveiled that should appeal to all. Under the agreement: “Forward” will be remade in bronze. The original “Forward” will be moved to the State Historical Society for restoration and eventual display. The “new” Forward will stand proudly at the State Street entrance to the Capitol, with the police officers’ memorial to be placed at Forward’s previous location, the North Hamilton Street corner.
Thompson and public affairs consultant Camille Haney are leading the effort to raise $50,000 for the new statue. Two women sculptors have already volunteered to help with the recasting, as have two women who own foundries.
Readers of the Wisconsin State Journal can help, too. After all, the original Forward was financed with nickels and dimes and dollars contributed by women 100 years ago. Modern women can be no less proud of our progress. ...
