'Forward' statue needs public support again — State Journal editorial from 25 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on July 16, 1995:

More than a century ago, Wisconsin women raised $8,000 for a statue, to be created by sculptor Jean Pond Miner, to symbolize the state motto “Forward.”

Now it is time for the women — and men — of Wisconsin to come forward again, to contribute money for the re-creation of the beloved statue.

“Forward” has been deteriorating for decades. A century of exposure to Madison’s not inconsiderable vagaries of weather, coupled with occasional acts of vandalism, have left the historic statue in desperate shape.

The issue was thrust into the spotlight when the state Capitol and Executive Residence Board voted to move the statue indoors and replace it with a memorial to slain police officers. Women’s groups and lovers of historical art reacted with understandable anger.