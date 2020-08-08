'Forward' rescue in high gear -- State Journal editorial from 25 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 11, 1995:

With the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board’s wise endorsement of the plan to move “Miss Forward” and recast it in bronze, the fundraising effort kicks into high gear. First Lady Sue Ann Thompson and Camille Haney are heading up the Friends of Forward Committee, which plans to raise $50,000 for the project.

Wisconsin State Journal readers have already sent in 150 checks totaling $3,891, which will be turned over to the committee.

The money will be used to recast the statute in bronze and move it to the State Street corner of the Capitol grounds, the site that sculptor Jean Pond Miner’s father suggested a century ago. The original will be restored and donated to the State Historical Society.

Barbara Erlenborn of Madison enclosed a note with her contribution, saying “I can only imagine the difficulty women had 100 years ago saving enough money to create the original. I welcome the opportunity to be a part of saving her for future generations and to be a part of the history of Wisconsin women.”