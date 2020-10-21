Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel: The line to vote in Florida stretches here, there and everywhere. A victory for democracy

Before dawn broke on Monday morning, long lines of calm and committed voters snaked around libraries and community centers across South Florida for the first day of early voting.

It was dark. It was raining. And no one was complaining.

What an impressive sight. What an impressive turnout. What a wonderful description from election supervisors: "Exceeded expectations."

There was no flag waving, no horn honking, no last-minute robocalls or mailbox screamers.

Just a sizable line of largely silent voters, young and old, wearing face masks and standing 6 feet apart.

Though early voting lasts for two weeks in most places, you could sense the pent-up energy people have to vote in this historic election, which is taking place amid a global pandemic, a national recession and a public awakening about social justice.

A record number of Floridians have already returned mail-in ballots — more than 2 million so far — but it's clear many more want to make their mark in person.