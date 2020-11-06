Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel: Requiem for a vanished swing state, Florida

Given the Sun Sentinel editorial board's focus on the need to address climate change, it hurts to see Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez 21 votes underwater in Miami-Dade, which is the tip of the spear for sea level rise. Rodriguez wears rain boots during the annual legislative session to raise awareness about the need to do something, anything, such as requiring higher elevations for new buildings on the beach. For addressing this existential threat, JJR heads to a recount as the underdog.

Sure, Broward and southern Palm Beach counties remain solidly blue, as do the college towns of Gainesville and Tallahassee, plus the Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville metro areas.

But Florida's sea-of-red political map, pockmarked with pockets of blue, says that more of us are comfortable with Republican ideology, no matter the imperfect messenger of President Trump. ...

If you're not content with it, you've got to let the results of this election shake out, then shake up the Democratic Party and focus on 2022. "We're not the other guy" is hardly a compelling message. And Democrats have failed to get solidly behind winning messages they should have supported — like the minimum wage amendment and the medical marijuana amendment of 2018.