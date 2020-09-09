Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel: President Trump denies calling soldiers 'suckers' and 'losers.' Should we believe him?

The sources cited by the Atlantic and the other news media remain anonymous, as is true of nearly all White House reportage during the reign of this particularly vengeful president.

But in this instance, silence speaks loudly.

Kelly, James Mattis and other generals who served Trump and would have knowledge of what The Atlantic reported have refused the media's requests to either confirm or deny the allegations.

To anyone familiar with the military's concepts of duty and honor, their silence is profoundly significant. It is unthinkable that anyone who held four-star rank, as they did, would decline to defend the commander in chief unless the charges were true. ...

Trump himself underscored the import of Kelly's silence by attacking him the day after the story broke. He said he fired Kelly after 17 months because he was "exhausted," was "unable to handle the pressure," and "didn't do a good job."

"And now he goes out and bad-mouths," Trump said.