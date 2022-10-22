Forgotten blanket wins this week's You Toon caption contest

Brian McGuire of Mauston is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Brian!
His caption about snow in the pumpkin patch beat out more than 70 entries. McGuire wins publication of this line with today’s finished cartoon and will also receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions
include:
Helene Full
- of La Valle: “Snow on Halloween is the nightmare before Christmas.”
Roxie Kolasch
- of Monticello: “Good grief! It’s the wrong holiday special, Charlie Brown!”
Jim Flaherty
- of McFarland: “At least Lucy can no longer say I’m the only flake out here.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.