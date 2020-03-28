Flu ban stays for another week at least -- State Journal report from 101 years ago
0 comments
WHAT WE SAID 101 YEARS AGO

Flu ban stays for another week at least -- State Journal report from 101 years ago

  • 0
Influenza sign

Quarantine signs such as this one were posted on buildings and the homes of infected people during the influenza pandemic of 1918 and 1919.

This State Journal report ran on the front page March 29, 1919, as a flu pandemic continued to infect Wisconsinites:

The board of health this afternoon decided to play safe and keep the influenza lid in place several more days at least.

The situation is improving fast, it was explained, only two new cases being reported today. Less than 100 houses now are placarded, and many of these cards will come down over Sunday, it was declared.

The board will meet again next week to consider lifting the ban.

Meanwhile, provisions of the caution order will continue in force, to prevent any possible return of the general epidemic.

Sick girl

A child in 1919 in Lincoln County, about 170 miles north of Madison, lies sick in bed during the deadly flu pandemic that began in 1918.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plain Talk: Once again, the poor will bear the brunt
Dave Zweifel

Plain Talk: Once again, the poor will bear the brunt

The coronavirus crisis isn't at all the same as the Great Recession, but once again the resulting economic disaster will hurt lower income Americans the most, plunging them into personal economic crises just when they were recovering from the last one.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics