Flu ban stays for another week at least -- State Journal report from 101 years ago

This State Journal report ran on the front page March 29, 1919, as a flu pandemic continued to infect Wisconsinites:
The board of health this afternoon decided to play safe and keep the influenza lid in place several more days at least.
The situation is improving fast, it was explained, only two new cases being reported today. Less than 100 houses now are placarded, and many of these cards will come down over Sunday, it was declared.
The board will meet again next week to consider lifting the ban.
Meanwhile, provisions of the caution order will continue in force, to prevent any possible return of the general epidemic.
