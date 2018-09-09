Maureen Olson of Cottage Grove is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Maureen! Her caption about the start of the Wisconsin Badgers football season beat out more than 70 entries. Turner wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brad and Darcy Schenkel
- of Deerfield: “‘Rain, rain go away,’ Bucky Badger is ready to play!”
Jeff Thomas
- of Dodgeville: “If you want to be a Badger, just come along with me!”
Susan Gale Wickes
- of Richmond, Indiana: “The Buck starts here.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.