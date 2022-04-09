Flex lanes delay fowl in this week's winning You Toon caption

John Bollig of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, John!
His caption about road construction season beat out more than 60 entries. Bollig wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jerry J. Murphy
- of Monona: “Humans put up these barrels each year as a celebration of spring.”
Wally Meyer
- of Madison: “I wish they wouldn’t fill in all the potholes. They make great bird baths.”
Dave Bouché
- of Dane: “They spelled ‘destruction’ wrong”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.