Fired up economy wins today's contest

Jerry J. Murphy of Monona is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Jerry!
His caption about Joe Biden’s cookout beat out more than 80 entries. Murphy wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Gary Pierce
- of Camp Douglas: “To be frank, sir, we are all feeling the heat!”
Steve Swed
- of Waunakee: “If this is part of your new ‘Burn Back Better’ initiative, you might want to put a lid on it.”
Susanne Soppe
- of McFarland: “Meat prices are up over 7%. Be careful with that hot dog.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.