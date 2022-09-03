Farmers of Dane County, you have made a noble beginning — Wisconsin State Journal editorial from 170 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 30, 1852:

The first annual Fair of the Dane County Agricultural Society took place on Thursday last. The demonstration was one of which our farmers have just reason to be proud, and gave assurance that the society in this county is bound to flourish.

The stock exhibited was good. Various specimens of grains and vegetables were exhibited of magnificent growth. Butter, apples, pears, grapes and other fruits were seen in respectable quantities and of superior quality.

The display of the ladies in the way of needle-work, paintings and penciling was highly creditable to them. In short, the whole thing was of a high order, seldom or never surpassed in any county in its first attempt. ...

We rejoice to see so glorious a commencement. The soil of no county is better adopted to agricultural pursuits. By means of this society, our farmers will become better acquainted with each other — will compare their methods of operations, and the benefits that will result to all are very great.

These exhibitions stimulate many to exertions they would not otherwise make to compete successfully for the superiority. They excite a spirit and an interest in mechanical and agricultural pursuits, which will result in lasting benefits to the whole state.

Farmers of Dane, you have made a noble beginning — you have shown to the world that you are alive to your own interests — continue the good work, and a proud destiny awaits you. You will have the sympathies and kindly aid of all good citizens in your laudable enterprise; and but a few years will pass away till Dane County will become a successful rival to the best agricultural county in the Union.