Farah Acher Kaiksow and Kristin Brunsell Merss: Delaying shots for prisoners would be inhumane and unethical

Over 70% of those currently incarcerated in Wisconsin are in minimum or medium security facilities. As many as 50% of people in our state’s prisons and jails are there for parole violations, not new offenses. Many calls over the past year for compassionate release in response to the coronavirus pandemic have not been heeded. Now, according to the Department of Corrections, over 10,800 people in their care have tested positive for COVID out of a population of less than 20,000. This 50% infection rate is more than 5 times the statewide rate.