Family leave is worth saving -- State Journal editorial from 30 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 28, 1992:

Wisconsin members of the House of Representatives should vote this week to override President Bush's veto of legislation that would require some employers to give workers up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for family and personal medical emergencies.

The Family Leave and Medical Emergency Act isn't perfect, but it offers better protection for most workers -- and employers -- than current Wisconsin law. It's also superior to the tax credit alternative offered by the president.

The Senate overrode Bush's veto Thursday, sending the bill back to the House, where it had passed by a 241-161 margin earlier this month. The legislation would require employers of 50 or more people to allow their workers unpaid leave, with health insurance kept in force, to care for a sick child, parent, husband or wife, or for the worker's own medical needs, such as pregnancy.

It would not apply to employees who worked fewer than 25 hours per week, and employers could exclude the highest-paid 10% of their workers. About 5% of employers and 50% of all U.S. workers would be covered.

The House committee that helped write the bill studied similar laws in four states including Wisconsin and tried to stitch up loopholes that had been a source of irritation to businesses. For example, workers will not be allowed to "stack" the 12-week federal leave with a six-week Wisconsin leave. Employers can ask for written certification of an illness.

Employees who take 12 weeks off and then leave for another job could be forced to repay the cost of the health insurance. Workers would have a difficult time taking their 12 weeks in stop-and-start intervals (every Friday off, for example). Finally, the bill attempts to avoid the problem of workers substituting paid sick leave for unpaid family leave.

Some Republican members of the House will wince at appearing disloyal to Bush on the eve of a presidential election, but Bush vetoed a workable, bipartisan bill. His substitute (tax credits to encourage businesses to set up leave programs) seems more expensive and less uniform in application.