Jackie Rietmann of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Jackie!
Her caption about local TV outages beat more than 50 entries. Rietmann wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Pat Scharch
- of Madison: “This interference call is worse than in the football game I could be watching.”
Steve Swed
- of Waunakee: “This is still better than paying for cable!”
Mike Van Susteren
- of Verona: “They said try rabbit ears. They should’ve said rabbit’s foot!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.