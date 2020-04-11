Fabu: Why must African Americans lead in COVID-19 deaths?

Memphis has a 6 p.m. curfew, not a "Safer at Home" order like Madison. Tennessee has more cases of COVID-19 than Wisconsin. I have been proud of Gov. Tony Evers for having us stay in to preserve lives in this state. On Monday, I talked to a senior citizen who said, “Long live Gov. Evers” because he thought the primary would be delayed. This senior is a part of the African American generation that takes the right to vote seriously. Last year, he had only to go downstairs in his senior living facility to vote. Due to consolidation of polls, his voting location was moved. He doesn’t own a car; he would have needed to call for a ride in advance or figure out how to reach the polling place by bus. He was celebrating on Monday, only to wake up Tuesday and be told he had to vote at the new location. He decided that his health was more important to preserve and that he wanted to live to vote another day. I voted by absentee ballot, but several of my friends never received their ballot in the mail.