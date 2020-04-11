Fabu: Why must African Americans lead in COVID-19 deaths?

I’m originally from Memphis, Tennessee, another middle sized city like Madison, Wisconsin. Most of my biological family, including our beloved elders, live in Memphis and the surrounding south. I am a transplanted Wisconsinite, so I have stayed connected through telephone calls and yes, letter writing. I write them long letters and send them cards, as a poet who loves words. I can’t help but compare what is happening in Memphis to what is happening in Madison, since I get daily information about both cities. Sometimes the information is funny and other times it is tragic.
My best friend in Memphis and I were talking and I mentioned how gun sales had increased in Madison. I read about one man who purchased a gun for himself, his wife and each of his daughters. I told her that guns mixed with fear wasn’t a good sign for people of color because we just might be the recipients of people’s armed fear. She shared a television interview with a white Memphis gun shop owner. He proudly proclaimed that guns were flying off the shelves and that he hadn’t sold that many gun since Barack Obama became president. The two of us laughed. We could laugh in 2020, because the fear that Obama would be assassinated as president was over. We could laugh because it was just like racists to think their world was coming to an end or a race war would ensue because a biracial man was president. We could laugh so hard because the man speaking didn’t realize all the layers he had revealed about life in Memphis with that one stupid sentence. I would never expect to hear a public comment like that in progressive Madison.
That same friend telephoned me that she couldn’t believe what she saw on the news about Wisconsinites in long lines for hours trying to vote. She kept repeating, “It was terrible thinking with COVID-19 as a death threat, Wisconsin held an April primary.”
Memphis has a 6 p.m. curfew, not a "Safer at Home" order like Madison. Tennessee has more cases of COVID-19 than Wisconsin. I have been proud of Gov. Tony Evers for having us stay in to preserve lives in this state. On Monday, I talked to a senior citizen who said, “Long live Gov. Evers” because he thought the primary would be delayed. This senior is a part of the African American generation that takes the right to vote seriously. Last year, he had only to go downstairs in his senior living facility to vote. Due to consolidation of polls, his voting location was moved. He doesn’t own a car; he would have needed to call for a ride in advance or figure out how to reach the polling place by bus. He was celebrating on Monday, only to wake up Tuesday and be told he had to vote at the new location. He decided that his health was more important to preserve and that he wanted to live to vote another day. I voted by absentee ballot, but several of my friends never received their ballot in the mail.
What is tragic to me is to ask your neighbors, your fellow Wisconsin citizens to put their lives and their families’ lives at risk in order to vote. Wisconsin is the only state to insist on holding an April primary in the middle of a pandemic and a "Safer at Home" order. My dad, an Army veteran, told me that in Vietnam, death was the great equalizer between all races and all ranks. It is a matter of record, nonetheless, that Black men were ordered to the front lines to fight more often than any other race.
COVID-19 has also proven to be a disease that doesn’t respect social status, economic wealth or any kind of privilege, yet African Americans are dying the most. Milwaukee has been the hardest hit by the virus, recording more than half of all the deaths in Wisconsin. To see those long lines of voters standing for hours at five voting locations, instead of the normal 180, was truly heartbreaking. To note that African Americans lead in 70% of COVID-19 deaths, but are only 26% of the population in Milwaukee is jarring.
As my friend in Memphis and I mourn the loss of all life from this virus, we had to ask each other, “Why must African Americans lead in death from COVID-19, too?”
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. Contact her at fabuwritestruth@gmail.com.
