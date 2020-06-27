Fabu: We cannot leave our elders to die of COVID-19

Which younger Americans, no matter their ethnicity, does not know at least one senior person in their family or in their community who gave love and assistance during their own vulnerable youth? What does it say about us and our country’s treatment of the elderly when we benefited from their hard work, but when they are aged or ill, they are neglected during the time of a pandemic, and forced to die alone? During the COVID-19 pandemic, I actually heard African American elders lament they must physically distance themselves from people, even family members, because younger folks don’t want to wear masks, refuse social distancing and can’t be bothered with safety precautions. They’re convinced that if they contract the virus, they believe health care professionals will let them die. They would be left to die based on their ages alone, when ventilators and other critical medical resources were limited or needed for those younger. This is not the reward that the Baby Boomer generation deserves for devotion to their country. This is not the reciprocal kindness that our loved ones deserve for caring for us when we were their babies.