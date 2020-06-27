Fabu: We cannot leave our elders to die of COVID-19

Elders are the living history we read about in books.
I asked the late Ms. Milele Chikasa Anana, 86, why she was determined to participate in the civil rights movement growing up in Oklahoma and continued to advocate for Black people’s rights when she moved to Madison. She answered that her fight was for the young people. She and her generation strategized, fought and endured for those who came after them, so that they could have a future in this country. We are the ones who benefited from their lasting scars from being insulted and beaten. We are the ones who graduated from universities when they were denied admission. We are the ones who enjoyed careers when their intelligence was stifled in menial jobs. We are the ones who lived when they were lynched.
Our elders sacrificed for those who followed them, and now is our time to remember them during this pandemic. This column is written in defense of our elders, these mature seniors who are 55 and over.
Everyone is susceptible to the COVID-19 virus since it is a new virus and no one has immunity. The people who are dying at a much higher rate are those over 55 because of multiple health problems. As of June, almost half of COVID-19 related deaths are from older Americans, with 85 and older being the largest number. It is true that most COVID-19 deaths occur in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, but where is the national outrage that the places that are supposed to keep them safe are turning into death traps? When our elders die in these huge numbers, it means that their enormous wisdom has left the earth.
Which younger Americans, no matter their ethnicity, does not know at least one senior person in their family or in their community who gave love and assistance during their own vulnerable youth? What does it say about us and our country’s treatment of the elderly when we benefited from their hard work, but when they are aged or ill, they are neglected during the time of a pandemic, and forced to die alone? During the COVID-19 pandemic, I actually heard African American elders lament they must physically distance themselves from people, even family members, because younger folks don’t want to wear masks, refuse social distancing and can’t be bothered with safety precautions. They’re convinced that if they contract the virus, they believe health care professionals will let them die. They would be left to die based on their ages alone, when ventilators and other critical medical resources were limited or needed for those younger. This is not the reward that the Baby Boomer generation deserves for devotion to their country. This is not the reciprocal kindness that our loved ones deserve for caring for us when we were their babies.
In March, French President Emanuel Macron, during the height of the pandemic in his country, insisted that their country’s priority would be to protect the elderly from COVID-19. We still don’t have state inspectors accessing nursing homes for infection control. In March, we had instead, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, 70, quoted on Fox News, that grandparents like him can take care of themselves and don’t want to sacrifice the country’s economy or their grandchildren’s future, so the United States should go back to work. How many elders do you know with this Texas Republican’s privilege and resources?
While our nation is rightly protesting the unjust killing of Black people, can we also include the unjust killing of our elderly? The current U.S. president is 74 years old and the presidential candidates are older Americans too. In this election year, I’d like to see national and state policies that protect our elders and provide legislative evidence of our high regard for them. I heard elders say when I was growing up, “The only way to stop getting old, is to die young.”
I want everyone to live to become beloved, remembered elders.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. Contact her at fabuwritestruth@gmail.com.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. fabu@artistfabu.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!