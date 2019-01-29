The Martin Luther King Day Youth Call to Service 2019, in Madison, focused on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s emphasis on community service to others, with an examination of how poetry and song were important elements in the civil rights movement.
Historians view the civil rights movement as one of the most critical human rights crusades in the 20th century and Dr. King as one of its greatest leaders, through his organization the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. There is still much to learn about him and this movement.
The Youth Call to Service event ended with almost 100 middle school students marching to the Overture Center, the location of the evening city-county celebration, carrying homemade signs and singing civil rights songs they had learned during the day. The event was the combined effort of the King Coalition, Urban League of Greater Madison, Madison Public Library, the city and county, and other organizations. It included students from several centers — Vera Court, Lussier, Goodman, and Meadowood — several middle schools — Wright, Oregon, Prairie View, Jefferson, Sennett, Black Hawk, Whitehorse, O’Keeffe, Cardinal Heights Upper, and Hamilton — as well as home school groups.
I had the privilege of sharing my original poetry written about Dr. King and the civil rights movement. Rob Franklin taught modern hip-hop that fell in line with civil rights songs, and Leotha and Tamera Stanley taught several civil rights songs.
Many students did not know that youth were involved in this struggle for human rights and freedom in the U.S.
In 1963, Southern Christian Leadership Conference staff member the Rev. James Bevel proposed recruiting students to become involved in the civil rights protests, believing that youth would prick the conscience of the nation to embrace freedom and equality. High school students were trained in the tactics of nonviolent resistance and on May 2, 1963, thousands of African-American students in Birmingham, Alabama, skipped school and marched downtown to talk with the mayor about ending segregation, the legal system that separated everyone on the basis of color. As they approached city hall, the students were surrounded by police and hundreds were escorted to jail in paddy wagons and school buses.
The next day the march resumed, only this time the police were waiting for them with fire hoses, billy clubs and police dogs. Police grabbed students after drenching them with water, setting dogs on them, and beating them, then hauled them off to jail. The news media were there recording the entire event and the nation witnessed these brave young people peacefully marching for their rights and encountering brutality.
The inclusion of students in the civil rights movement is known as The Children’s Crusade and led to the ultimate success of the campaign in Birmingham. Dr. King told the arrested students, “What you do this day will impact children who have not been born.”
Students in 2019 are called to be just as courageous as these students in 1963, although they face a different kind of racism. There have been five documented incidents in the Madison Metropolitan School District and one incident in the Middleton School District, where a teacher is on leave pending an investigation, of teachers using racial slurs and derogatory words in the last few months. This means that, ultimately, students must continue to stand up for justice in local, public schools even when adult teachers are perpetuating a hostile learning environment. The Rev. King would be equally proud of the new-millennium students who reported these racial name-calling incidents.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. fabu@artistfabu.com
