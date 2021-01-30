Fabu: The Biden administration brings hope to the U.S.

The mob attacking the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 was crowded with so many people representing so many different groups. As Trump supporters, they had in common that they were all dissatisfied with the presidential election and intended to violently stop the verification of the Electoral College votes.
Their stories will continue to unfold, their photographs will continue to be identified, and their plans will continue to be investigated. There were 73 million people who voted for Trump; clearly they were not the majority of Americans, or there would be no need to protest the election. There are 81 million people who voted for Joe Biden and are satisfied that the right person won.
I remember the 2016 election, when Trump won — and there were Americans who actually left the U.S. in fear for the future and in protest that such an unqualified man could become president. My community, on the whole, was very disappointed in the election — especially to have two terms of Barack Obama, the first president to ever truly represent us, be followed by a racist, sexist, megalomaniac. The 45th president made no secret of his hatred and disdain for Black people, Mexican people, African people, women, and the list could go on and on. We knew that rough times were ahead during his presidency, but very few of us had the resources to pack up and leave our homes for four years. With Biden as president comes hope for a new and better life in 2021. The insurrection of weeks ago does not dampen that hope.
Listening to news media and podcasts, reading newspapers and magazines, and talking to several people in the community — all described these perpetrators as domestic terrorists, insurrectionists, mobs, looters, criminals and rioters. No one in my community referred to them as patriots or defended them as law and order supporters, especially because five people died in this tragedy. These so-called proponents of law and order killed a Capitol police officer with a fire extinguisher while others were stealing, defacing federal property, threatening journalists and trespassing.
Folks in my community are talking about the white privilege and unequal justice that is evident from this protest march compared to every protest that involves any other race of Americans. From the incitement of the president and other speakers, to their trespassing and later arrests, it was a clear case of white people treating white people better, whether they were Capitol police or insurrectionists.
The number of insurrection arrests, while over 100, is still disproportionate to the number of Black Lives Matter protest arrests. Take one day of BLM protests, for example — June 1, 2020. The charges between the two protests are vastly different and disproportionate with 316 Black Lives Matter protesters arrested and 40 non-curfew-related arrests. An example on June 28, 2018, shows 575 immigration policy protesters were arrested. The cost for most Americans protesting Trump policies was high and this includes Muslims, Asians and Indigenous people. Any references to this domestic insurrection against the Capitol using the word “dark” is a misnomer. This was a white insurrection, and not a “dark event.” It needs to be called what it is — a white, domestic insurrection against the U.S. Constitution in an attempt to change a lawfully won presidential election.
Yet in the midst of this chaos, Amanda Gorman’s poem, “The Hill We Climb,” used words of truth to infuse hope. There were so many thought-provoking lines in her poem, like we are “a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished,” acknowledging the painful divisions evident on Inauguration Day, but assuring us that unfinished means there is the possibility of more good to come.
The last lines of the her poem, “For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it,” issues a challenge to every American to be brave enough to have hope, see hope and be the hope needed for all citizens. My community celebrates the hope that comes with this new president, this new woman vice president and a Democrat majority Senate.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. Contact her at fabuwritestruth@gmail.com.
