Fabu: South Madison Plan should preserve affordable housing

I love south Madison and have loved it from my first visit to the South Side when I arrived at UW-Madison in the late 1970’s to attend graduate school. I travelled down Park Street to meet, greet and walk among African American families that I was told lived in the most racially diverse neighborhood in Madison. In South Madison I could attend church, buy culturally specific food, celebrate Juneteenth, find affordable housing, support Black businesses and immerse myself once again in Black culture.
I could also see people from all races. My trips to South Madison during my graduate school years enabled me to escape the oppression of being the only Black or one of a very few African American students in classrooms. They helped me to recover from being stared at, strangers touching my hair and the indignities of anti-Black behavior that was frequent and blatant in those days. The replenishing joy I experienced among Black people living in South Madison assisted me in graduating when so many other African Americans from other states left Madison without a diploma. I especially loved learning the history from Black Madisonians who had lived several generations in Wisconsin.
Pia Kinney James is a lifelong South Madisonian who truly loves this neighborhood, which has been her family’s home for several generations. The first African American woman to become a Madison police officer, now retired, she remains devoted to people on the South Side and advocates for their best interests.
There is a South Madison Plan from the city of Madison, which contains interesting facts about this area. According to the document, South Madison is racially diverse, with 36% Black, 35.5% white and 28.5% of individuals that are of other races. Twenty-seven percent of the population in South Madison speak Spanish, while 9% speak Indo-European.
I asked Kinney James for her views on what exactly the South Madison Plan is, and whether it represents the diverse voices living there.
Kinney James suggests that there are two plans, both an old and new, that have blended into one. Her concerns are for all residents, especially seniors, disabled persons and those with lower incomes, to have safe affordable housing and healthy food access. Madison community members might remember the fight to have a grocery store remain in South Madison. Since the 70s, this neighborhood had as many as five different groceries stores, yet the current remaining one was going to be eliminated too. In the new plan, there is a new grocery store coming, but it has been downsized and will be smaller than the current one, and smaller than grocery stores in surrounding communities. So once again, South Madison will not have everything it needs to thrive as a neighborhood and best serve its residents.
When I read over the plan, one of the most glaring problems is the idea of building high-density apartments that are studio and one and two bedrooms. This means that families can no longer rent in South Madison because it won’t meet the needs of larger families. According to this same document, South Madison median household income is $35,000, compared to other households in a 10-minute driving radius with an income of $52,763 and city of Madison household incomes of $63,045. The housing mix in South Madison is 21% homeowners and 70% renters. The mix of homeowners versus renters within a 10-minute radius is 36% to 44%. There is a greater concentration of home prices less than $200,000, however, the sale price trend is quickly rising.
What that means is it becomes critically important to keep affordable housing in South Madison, where residents' average incomes are just over half of incomes earned by most Madison residents.
South Madison was once the only place people of color could live. Now it is the most affordable area in the city to live. But how long will that last before gentrification, which is when rich take over, occurs in South Madison.
Pia Kinney James wants us all to care about the South Madison neighborhood and come out and speak in defense of keeping South Madison a great and affordable place to live. The South Madison Plan should reflect the earnest needs and desires of the residents living there. What happens in South Madison will eventually affect all of Madison.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. Contact her at fabuwritestruth@gmail.com.
