Fabu: Now is the time — as Michelle Obama said — to vote like our lives depend on it

“Vote like our lives depend on it," Michelle Obama urged at the 2020 Democratic Convention — and her words penetrated my heart and stirred my memory.
I thought, now is the time for women in the United States to fight hard like the women in South Africa who destroyed apartheid by saying, “Now you have touched the women, you have touched a rock.” Those women began a protest that swept the country for decades until the system of apartheid was crushed. This election is auspicious for women with unprecedented opportunities to lead the nation in a better direction.
It is telling that Michelle Obama’s speech received the most social media attention, and we have the first Black and Indian woman vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. This is also the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which allowed women the right to vote — even though Black women fought for almost five additional decades before they could exercise their right to vote in every state.
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in the last election, but lost the presidential election due to the lack of votes from the Electoral College, the antiquated system used to elect the president and vice-president of the United States. In the breakdown of the popular vote, Trump won white voters 50 years and older, both men and women. In 2016, older white women did not vote for the older white woman presidential candidate, and so the opportunity to elect the first woman president was lost.
As a Black woman from the South, I have always voted like my life depended on the elections, because early on, I understood how politics impacted my personal future and my collective future as a racial group. Except for the Obama elections in 2008 and 2012, I have never had the presidential elections turn out the way I hoped, yet I always vote. Voting is a precious privilege, and sometimes you are voting against a specific candidate. In listening to Michelle Obama’s speech I felt compelled to do more among my family and friends in the upcoming presidential elections.
I am going to ask people to vote, but also to do as she suggests and be “fierce against hatred” by discussing key issues in this election with them. I am going to actually discuss politics and recount the statistical facts of how President Trump handled the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and perpetuated injustice. I am going to encourage the people I know and love to vote based on the logical evidence of the last four years. For most people, that discussion ought to be enough to want a different president. Full disclosure is that I don’t know any racists as family or friends, and the white members in my extended family are under 50 years old and Joe Biden supporters.
The late civil rights leader, Congressman John Lewis, who died on July 17, wrote an essay that was published on the day of his funeral. He urged people “to stand up for what you truly believe” and, “when you see something that is not right, you must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we call the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself.”
His words ring with truth as we move nearer to another presidential election. Lewis thought enough of us all to bless us with wisdom at the end of his well-lived life, and though he lay dying, left words to encourage and inspire all Americans.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. Contact her at fabuwritestruth@gmail.com.
