Fabu: Madison's students of color need a leader with a heart for all children

At the end of February, Black History Month, a letter from 13 African American leaders to the Madison School Board was published, questioning the decision to select Dr. Matthew Gutiérrez as the next Superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District.
That letter was quickly followed by a supportive response for Gutiérrez from the School Board, signed by Gloria Reyes, president. The Latino Consortium for Action, along with Michael Johnson, the African American CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, wrote in support of the selection.
Gutierrez was visiting Madison last week and acknowledged Black leaders' concern, while expressing his desire to seek “unity.” With the recent closing of schools due to the coronavirus outbreak, it might seem a moot point to examine what happened in the selection process, except that all of the people involved in this public discussion care deeply about children. Schools will eventually re-open and Dr. Gutiérrez will assume the helm of our MMSD school district.
I was glad African American leaders wrote the letter addressing community concerns. I was not present at the sessions when candidates were presented, thus I did not hear the new superintendent’s answers or his discussion on how he will effectively address the achievement gap between black and white students. I did read about the other two African American candidate finalists, out of seven people interviewed. I read that one had allegations of discrimination, misuse of funds and conflict of interest. The other candidate had a separation agreement with a former district including a non-disclosure clause saying neither party could discuss the reasons for the separation. Both of those factors should have disqualified these two candidates as finalists after their background checks conducted in November.
When I heard that these were two of three people presented as finalists, I wondered if this was a deliberate tactic to advance two people who could not possibly be qualified for the position of school superintendent. The letter from the African American leaders referenced Dr. George Eric Thomas, a more superior candidate, who was not advanced as a finalist. Dr. Thomas, for 26 years has been a teacher, school administrator, district administrator and most recently a deputy superintendent and the chief turnaround office for the Georgia State Board of Education. He did not have negative factors attached to his previous employment record. Our community needed those pertinent questions asked by African American leaders since we were wondering what went awry in the selection process.
When it comes to children, all of them need to be tenderly treated by adults. Children of color especially need to be protected against the cruelty of racism, poverty and deportation. I think that people who care about the well-being of children want our leaders, in both the African American community and the Latino community, to join together to both support and to hold accountable Dr. Matthew Gutiérrez. We can welcome him to the city, and provide him with the resources and support he needs to make a difference in the lives of all public school students. We can, as well, hold him accountable if he fails to produce.
The new superintendent was quoted as saying during his Madison visit, “I expect people to question me, I accept that accountability. But I also ask that people take a look at my experience.”
Our babies are precious and we can all join together to support our children getting the best education possible in MMSD schools. Meanwhile, we don’t want to forget our Native American and Asian students and their specific educational needs to succeed. We also want to join together to support Hmong students whose family members are being threatened with deportation to Laos. There are many challenges facing students in 2020 in Madison, especially with the recent closure of schools due to the health crisis. We are looking for a leader in education who has a heart for all children and the ability to help those who are hurting the most.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. Contact her at fabuwritestruth@gmail.com.
