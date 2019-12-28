Fabu: Learning to preserve joy amid the world's sorrow

I enjoyed Thanksgiving Day with my son and a wonderful family of people we have loved since both our sons were in middle school. It felt like I blinked and the month of December had arrived.
It was mid-December before travel for work ended and before I realized that I was not listening to Christmas carols or really enjoying the festive lights illuminating the dark winter. Then the news began arriving almost weekly about either a family member or a friend being diagnosed with a terrible disease or someone I know experiencing an abrupt death. I felt overwhelmed and cranky, despite the fact that Christmas is my favorite holiday. I don’t celebrate Dec. 25 as the historical date of Jesus’ birth; I celebrate Dec. 25 as the evidence of a great miracle when Jesus came to Earth. I also remind myself that joy is a decision and oftentimes the difficulties in life can rob you of the happiness of this season.
If I focused on that all has gone wrong already in December leading up to Christmas, I’d be walking around profoundly sad. Sad occurrences like a dear friend’s father passing suddenly, the national turmoil around impeachment proceedings, and the fact that there are still lots of children separated at the borders who are still not reunited with their parents. It seems that their parents may never be found.
There is no best time for death, but I was relieved and happy when my mother did not die on Thanksgiving and my father did not die on Christmas. One left in November and the other in December. Those holidays would never have been celebrated with the same exuberance if I had to be reminded every year that these were the days my parents left the Earth.
I certainly believe Trump committed serious offenses that warrant impeachment, but no one wants to impeach a sitting president lest it create a precedent where all future presidents are subject to honest scrutiny.
While watching the new movie based on abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman, "Harriet," I began thinking of children at the border who are treated inhumanely in detention, first by the harsh conditions of entering this country and then by being forced away from their parents. I drew an emotional correlation between children wrenched away from their parents in slavery to children who are wrenched away from their parents at the borders. It was wrong then and it is wrong now.
As a believer and follower of Christ, I made a decision in December to rest from the aggravation of politics, the sorrow of personal loss and the angst of injustice against people. I made this decision in order to breathe in peace and breathe out distress. I wrap my faith around me in an impenetrable barrier that keeps spiritual joy protected inside my heart. It was a few years ago that I realized I well know how to be sad or angry, but I was losing my ability to be happy. I need to laugh deeply and to maintain a spiritual reserve that does not fluctuate due to the ebb and flow of life circumstances.
I hope everyone has a joyous and peaceful Christmas celebration that does not depend on what is happening in your personal lives or in the world. I hope believers are able to celebrate the blessing of faith, whether it be through Posadas Navidenas, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and the like. In the last month of the calendar year, I truly hope people are comforted as they look to a brighter future with a Happy 2020 New Year.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. Contact her at fabuwritestruth@gmail.com.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. fabu@artistfabu.com