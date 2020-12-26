Fabu: I will not be a 'quiet' Black Christian

These are trying times to be a Black Christian.
It is difficult for some to be proud African Americans and steadfast Christians, too, in a time when racial attacks and a health pandemic have caused higher rates of death based on skin color and the fact that a majority of our jobs are considered essential. Those two factors are tragic — then add on the fact that some who identify as White Christians are making both problems worse with racist behavior and politicizing the wearing of masks. (It is true that Indigenous people’s death rate from COVID-19 is starting to exceed Blacks' and there are members of other racial groups refusing to wear masks, too.)
Far too many white Christians, who are also Donald Trump supporters, have been screaming loudly about conspiracy theories and fraudulent voting. It almost seems like the gospel message of love has disappeared and been trampled by them, along with truth, into oblivion. There have been racist and illogical comments from leading white Evangelical Christians, especially before, during and after this presidential election. Hate crimes during Trump’s four years in office have increased so much that there is a temptation to be a Black and “quiet” Christian.
From my childhood until now, I have never been ashamed of being Black, no matter what negative definitions the U.S. tried to force me to believe about my own race. I have the good sense to realize that we are a nation composed of millions and that most of us are strong, decent and loving. The latest U.S. census counts us at 41.4 million, and we have many wonderful traditions that connect us. Nevertheless, one of the strongest ties that binds us to each other is how much our Black skins, our Black culture and our Black world view are hated, discounted or ignored in the U.S.
It is shameful that some White Christians are among those that hate us. This is not the first time in American history that White Christians publicly demeaned us as a race and killed us. It started in slavery and continues now.
The infamous Ku Klux Klan, organized at the end of legal slavery and before the alt-right and other white terrorist groups, had members from every level of white society, from the rich to the poor. Its purpose was to keep alive its members' notion of white supremacy and maintain their white privilege. The KKK justified terrorizing Black people as “God’s will,” basing its hatred on a distorted misinterpretation of the Christian Bible, while burning crosses in the yards of Black people they targeted to frighten or kill. These were African Americans who were business owners, advocates for equal rights or “Black folk who didn’t know their subservient place.”
This is also not the first time an American president has promoted racism and hatred. Americans mistakenly wanted to believe that the presidency of Barack Obama meant that the country had set aside this particular evil and that systematic racism no longer permeated every aspect of American life, especially politics.
I have never been ashamed of being African American. I will not be ashamed of being a Christian, either, despite other Christians who have maligned and misrepresented the name of Christ, historically and presently.
The greatest evidence of Christianity is love, according to 1 Corinthians 13:13. To be a Christian at its simplest level is to be a follower of the wisdom of Jesus Christ. To be a Christian at its fundamental spiritual level is to have an intimate, personal relationship with a living creator who you humbly and prayerfully allow to guide your life. When evil is done in the name of Christ, it is wrong.
The civil rights movement, anchored in the Black church, gave African Americans a liberation theology and the perseverance to fight white supremacy in the past, and that same powerful faith will permeate our future. As we move through the Advent season, a four-week preparation to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, this Black Christian wants the revolutionary love and the peace that passes all human understanding, found in Jesus, to give us a voice in this world and to bless us all for Christmas 2020.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. Contact her at fabuwritestruth@gmail.com.
