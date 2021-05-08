Fabu: Finally, support for officers who intervene to save lives

I have written for years about community and policing. In my September 2015 column, I wrote in support of body cameras for police officers.
This was not a popular opinion in Madison, but I felt it was the honest opinion of the vast majority of African Americans when I wrote:
“The Community Policing and Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee voted 4-2 against a proposal for a pilot program testing body cameras in one of five police districts next year. With all due respect to the members of this committee, their vote is in direct opposition to what most in our community want — and that is body cameras for police officers. These cameras better protect both the police and citizens.”
I noted that the two committee members who voted for the body cameras were the only two African American men present for the vote and the ones who had the most to lose.
In the following year, I wrote again on the topic of police accountability with an August 2016 column explaining that if a citizen thought that a police officer had wronged them, there was a clear complaint process through the Police and Fire Commission. Not many in my community knew the steps for filing a complaint, and in my column, I listed the contact person, talked about the forms and what exactly the process involved. I wrote:
“The Police and Fire Commission is a way that an ordinary citizen can have a complaint addressed because the commission addresses matters involving the demotion or discharge of an officer. The board acts as judge and jury and not as an investigative unit. When investigations are needed, qualified people are hired to conduct them.”
When Paul Heenan, an inebriated musician, mistakenly entered the wrong house and was killed by police officer Stephen Heimsness, and when Tony Robinson, the young bi-racial teenage, high on drugs, was killed by police officer Matthew Kenny, I witnessed the great divide between community and the police. Both were unarmed, and the justification for their deaths included that they were on drugs — alcohol for Heenan, while Robinson was on Xanax, psilocybin mushrooms, and THC.
Heimsness was an officer in the police union and Kenny was training new officers. Heimness is no longer in the Department, but former Chief Mike Koval actually tried to station Kenny at the South Madison precinct in the most ethnically diverse neighborhood in Madison. Both officers were officially cleared of any wrongdoing, but there were so many irregularities in the way both cases were handled — not to mention, all of us as citizens paying $2.3 million to Heenan’s family and $3.5 million to Robinson’s family.
Now in this April 2021 column, I write in support of the guilty verdict of Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. Many people witnessed Chauvin press his knee to the neck of Floyd for seven minutes and 46 seconds. Witness after witness testified to trying to get Chauvin to stop before he killed Floyd, but none of his fellow police officers tried to stop him. The defense was Floyd died because of drugs in his system and heart problems. Drugs are often used as justification for police killings.
Now comes the fascinating story of a woman police officer from Buffalo, New York, who came upon another police officer beating a handcuffed Black man while other officers watched. Officer Cariol Horne, who is African American, heard the handcuffed man say he could not breathe and saw the white officer put him in a chokehold. At that point, court documents show, she forcibly removed the white officer and began to trade blows with him. For her actions, Horne was reassigned, hit with departmental charges and eventually fired just one year short of the 20 years on the force she needed to collect her full pension. She tried, and failed, for 15 years to have this decision reversed.
On Tuesday, in an outcome explicitly informed by the police murder of George Floyd, a state court judge vacated an earlier ruling that affirmed her firing, essentially rewriting the end of her police career and granting her the back pay and benefits she had previously been denied. State Supreme Court Judge Dennis Ward wrote, “Now, police officers who intervene are considered heroes.”
Saving lives, not taking lives, is always heroic, and we need more heroes.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. Contact her at fabuwritestruth@gmail.com.
