Fabu: Election brings hope that wrongs can be righted

Before the presidential election arrives, I pause and give heartfelt thanks in advance for the days of peace before another important, yet contentious election. After every presidential election, there will be folks unhappy because their candidate did not win.
Since God is neither a Republican nor a Democrat, I am grateful to have already cast my vote as a “thinking” American citizen who also lets her faith guide her. The first time I heard of my family and me being called American citizens was when my father was stationed in France at the Dreux-Louvilliers Air Base. No one ever called us Americans and certainly never treated us as if we were Americans with full citizenship rights until we were outside of the U.S. As an adult voter, I fully exercised my freedom to vote for the candidate who cares best for everyone in our country.
I acknowledge my sorrow at over 220,000 deaths from COVID-19, including my personal family member, police officer Bobby Montgomery, 45, who died in Memphis from the coronavirus after being exposed at work. There have been other deaths from old age and other diseases and like you, our family has not been able to attend funerals to mourn their loss. Zoom and other online platforms cannot do justice to funerals at all, and only intensify grief.
In the few remaining days before the presidential election, my heart is full of hope that our country will vote for change, for decency and fairness and in the next four years, will “Build Back Better.” My gratitude list includes all those who wear masks, not based on whether they need the protection or not, but rather to be helpful to those with health vulnerabilities and to end the spread of the virus. I thank all those protesters who marched for justice in response to renegade police and white supremacists and who are still protesting in states across this country.
Americans have supported Black Lives Matter in ways great and small, like my neighbor down the street who has an American flag first and then a Black Lives Matter Flag below. I have seen Black Lives Matter signs throughout the city, including the beautiful ones crafted by artist Lilada Gee, but this was my first time seeing a flag. I smile every time I walk past it. There are also Trump signs in my neighborhood, but they are farther away from my street, which is comforting to me. One yard has eight Trump signs and a huge Trump banner. My walking friend always wants to avoid that yard, but I believe walking by it says African Americans live in this neighborhood too, and we have a right to be safe with neighbors and with a president that protects us as citizens, too.
I’d also like to thank Masood Akhtar, founder of We Are Many-United Against Hate, for his column with statistics proving that the number of Blacks killed by police is substantially higher than any other race. He said it is “our responsibility … to educate … about the facts.”
I have many conversations with people who say that all lives matter, when they want to argue against even saying “Black lives matter”, but the point now and historically is that due to hatred of Black skins, we are never included in “all” if it is anything good. Anti-blackness is real and it is threaded throughout the fabric of everyday American life. That fact does not diminish the need for justice for Jonathan Tubby, a member of the Oneida Nation, who, while handcuffed was shot and killed by Green Bay police in 2018. There was going to be a rally on Indigenous Peoples' Day in October, but it was postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
The hope that a presidential election brings is that what is wrong can be righted.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. Contact her at fabuwritestruth@gmail.com.
