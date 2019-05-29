As another school year ends, it seems like so much has been going on, and perhaps even going wrong, in the field of education. Last week, African American educators, leaders, parents and students, along with other community members, gathered to share love and pay tribute at the funeral of Virginia Ruth McKinney Henderson, retired Madison Metropolitan School District School psychologist, who later served as special assistant to the superintendent for equity and diversity, and created the African American Ethnic Academy. As a friend of Martin Luther King, Jr., she was present when he successfully defended his dissertation, and she was an accomplished scholar,who overcame rigid segregation to succeed academically. As an educator, she challenged African American students to do the same, with the firm belief that she succeeded and they could, too.
There was always a centered, quiet authority emanating from Henderson. Her legacy still speaks, despite all of the disquieting news around the MMSD superintendent leaving and news headlines blaring teacher and parent dissatisfaction with our local school system.
On the national education scene, new data from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce reports that socioeconomic status is currently more important than any other factor in a successful student. The CEW report, “Born to Win, Schooled to Lose: Why Equally Talented Students Don’t Get Equal Chances to Be All They Can Be," offers further research that even the most talented, economically disadvantaged student will do worse than less talented, advantaged students. This means that it is better to be born rich in America than to be born smart. It might also explain the recent scandals involving 50 people in six states accused by the Justice Department of taking part in a major college admission scandal. They included Hollywood actresses, business leaders and elite college coaches who paid to have their children misrepresented as athletes or paid to recruit administrators and proctors to falsify their children’s scores on admission tests in order to get into elite universities. This report is an indicator that privilege and race matter more than talent and hard work.
Against this backdrop of disheartening news on both local and national levels comes the tragic news that another child has died in Customs and Border Protection. Before December 2018, no children had died in CBP custody in a decade. Children are held for longer periods by CBP with deadly health outcomes. This treatment of migrant children is juxtaposed against the heroic story of Kendrick Castillo, also Hispanic, and a student who died saving his classmates at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado. When a classmate pulled out a gun and threatened members in his class, this student lunged at the shooter, giving three students the opportunity to also tackle the shooter while others had more time to hide. Castillo was an only child. His parents spoke repeatedly of his patriotism, his kindness and their hope that his classmates would heal from the ordeal and go on to lead full and productive lives.
Death reminds us to put important priorities in place — whether death comes at the end of a long life like Virginia Henderson, whose career was dedicated to educating our students, or at the end of a short life like Kendrick Castillo, who died due to gun violence in schools. Castillo’s sacrificing his life for others should humble us all as we seek peaceful solutions to the problems in our educational system with the assurance that every life is precious and every child should be educated well.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times.
