When my son was in elementary school in Madison, he came home with the serious complaint that his art teacher repeatedly called him by the wrong name. This was half-way into the school year, so I paused and asked him more questions about why he thought that was happening. I teased him, saying that he had to be the most handsome and talented boy in the classroom, and certainly the only one born in Kenya with a traditional Southern name.
He replied that he didn’t look anything like the other boy; there were only a few African-American boys in the classroom, but this particular boy whose name my son was being called was always getting into trouble, so he really didn’t want to be called by his name. No matter how many times he told the teacher his name, she would repeat the same mistake the next day.
Well, that conversation warranted a trip to the school to talk to his teacher in an effort to communicate his distress. While it is true that African-Americans have unique, cultural similarities, we are not monolithic and certainly we don’t all look the same. The teacher was the type of creative person who was absent-minded, and wondered why I needed to come and talk about what in her estimation was a trivial matter.
I attempted to share with her the loving place children held in my extended family and in my Southern background, and that names were historically and personally important to us. I explained that African-Americans boys had a hard enough time in the school system without mistakes being made about their identities. I also told her that my son was concerned that the other child was considered naughty and a troublemaker in the classroom by the other students, and since my son had no discipline problems, why was there her confusion between the two?
I wondered why it was so hard to connect the names of the African-Americans boys to the right faces because, by the way, I had my son introduce me to the other African-American boy and they looked nothing alike.
That incident reminded me of all the recent press on a few African-American teens and other people’s cars. If this was 1960s Madison and involved young white boys and other people’s cars, it would be called “joyriding.” Well, it's 2018 and it involves young black boys and other people’s cars and it is called “stealing.” Don’t get me wrong — I have a well-used 2002 car that has been handed down from my late mother to my son and then on to me. I’d like it to remain parked where I leave it each and every day for my continued use. Yet I don’t want all African-American teen boys stereotyped as car thieves and I don’t want the ones who steal cars to get criminal records that adversely affect their entire futures. I want necessary interventions and programs to help teenagers.
One of the reasons that I love the Kwanzaa celebration (Dec. 26 to Jan. 1) is that it focuses on the good in youth within their history/herstory. Traditionally, Kwanzaa, which means "first fruits" in the Swahili language, is the celebration after the last harvests, when families come together and honor everything wonderful that has happened to black people globally, nationally and locally. It is a seven-day celebration with seven principles to focus on and with seven objects that symbolically connect the days and principles.
Kwanzaa in Madison will take place in four places, beginning Thursday, Dec. 27, at the Badger Rock Community Center at 2 p.m. with free drumming and food from Chef Kipp. Friday, Dec. 28, will be celebrated at Rolling Prairie Community Room at 2 p.m. with games and community discussion. Saturday, Dec. 29, will be at the Goodman Community Center, also at 2 p.m. with a free dinner and activities. Finally, Tuesday, Jan. 1, will be celebrated at the Progress Center for Black Women at 11 a.m. with arts and crafts. All of these Kwanzaa activities are free and open to the public. We have plenty of time to mourn the bad in the year, but Kwanzaa gives the time and space to celebrate all that is good — together!
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. fabu@artistfabu.com
