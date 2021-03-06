Fabu: Black history makes its way into COVID-19 vaccination

Black History Month 2021 has ended, after a month that was full of climate disruptions and COVID-19 vaccination problems — but there was still the opportunity to learn more and celebrate the Black experience.
It was weird having to celebrate everything online and to notice that online presentations take a great deal of energy and concentration that causes exhaustion. But maybe national “tiredness” has more to do with climate change, which dropped snow and ice over central and southern states disrupting the vaccination roll-out. More than 70% of the lower states, 48 of them, were covered with snow, which created havoc for people in the southern states who seldom ever see snowfall in any great amounts. I have family in most of the South and I am grateful to say that none were adversely effected by the ice and snow, which means that they were not part of the 5 million who lost electricity, saw their homes damaged or saw people hurt by the bad weather.
My family members did make me laugh when they told me how they helped to empty out the grocery stores when they heard bad weather was coming. Most folks in the South have an additional freezer stocked with food, but they went out and bought more, just in case the storm lasted for months. They also didn’t have snow brushes, winter gloves, boots or any of the basics needed for winter. I was trying to convince my best friend to dress warmly and go for a walk outside with her husband and enjoy the snow. They both refused, but did you hear the story of the 93-year-old who received her COVID-19 vaccination despite the frigid weather?
Fran Goldman, 90, walked from her house in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood to a hospital, after a snow storm, to get her first shot. She had lots of problems getting it scheduled and the bad weather wasn’t going to stop her. Despite having received a hip replacement last year, Goldman decided to walk to her appointment. On Saturday, she did a test run, dressed in layers and carrying her walking sticks. On Monday, she dressed warmly and walked six miles, round trip, to the hospital. Her motivation was family. She has two great-grandsons she has not been able to see because of the pandemic, and she can’t wait to hold them.
This year might be the only time ever in the U.S. that it is better to be an older adult. Those 65 and older, after health care workers, are next in getting the COVID-19 vaccinations. There was also the story of the two white women in Florida, younger than 45, who dressed up in bonnets, gloves and glasses to appear older to get vaccinated. The ruse worked for the first one, but they were caught trying to get the second one. So while some in the nation are saying they don’t want to be vaccinated, there are plenty of folks who are eager for the shots. A friend who is an African American health care professional in another state says after she watched doctors and nurses line up to take the COVID-19 vaccination at her hospital, she jumped in the line for her shot too. She said she reasoned if all the doctors and nurses were taking it, she wanted her shot from the same vial since she wants to live, too.
A new fact for Black History Month is that there is an African American scientist, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, at the National Institutes of Health, who is being praised as a key scientist behind the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. Does it make a difference to Black people that a young, gifted African American woman is responsible for the Moderna vaccination? I heard a group of people discussing that they want to take the Moderna vaccination to acknowledge her work and to support her science. One liked the fact that this vaccine requires less refrigeration, and others said they trust the vaccination because she is Black like them.
Black History Month 2021 is very different this year, especially with the absence of seeing and talking to other Black skins at celebrations, and missing the delicious cultural foods that accompanied the programs. It is wonderful to have Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett rebuilding trust between science and Black people with the Moderna vaccine.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. Contact her at fabuwritestruth@gmail.com.
