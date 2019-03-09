I started off African-American History Month 2019 by attending Native American storytelling at UW-Madison because I love hearing stories as a storyteller myself and because it is important to honor not only your own culture, but other cultures as well.
In my February column, I referenced J.A. Rogers’ "Africa’s Gift to America" and the book's statement that Wisconsin's Chief Oshkosh was both Native American and African-American. Rogers’ book, published in 1961, included a photo labeled Chief Oshkosh and two footnotes that listed "Colonization of North America" by Bolton and Marshall and "Kingsblood Royal" by Sinclair Lewis as the reasons for his assertion. I have recently been informed by a Native American who is well versed in Menominee history that Chief Oshkosh was in fact not biracial but a Menominee, with two Menominee parents. I apologize for this mistake and will not use this reference again.
I ended African-American History Month 2019 by hearing the news that an 11-year-old African-American girl had several braids pulled out of her hair and was pushed down in a physical altercation by a European-American man who was the behavior specialist at Whitehorse Middle School. There is a videotape of part of the action. The response from the African-American community has included a meeting to discuss why any adult would physically push a child or snatch her braids from her scalp for any reason, and how will the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) respond in a way to make sure that this behavior is not tolerated? The police report has been completed, but not released to the public. Meanwhile, the staff person is on paid leave, with only the MMSD statement that the investigation is continuing and the person will not return to the same school. Does that mean he is free to be employed at another school so that a similar offense could occur?
I am publicly apologizing for a mistake that I unwittingly made in referencing the race of Chief Oshkosh, because an apology is the primary way we express sincere regret over an action and a determination to make corrections. As the MMSD and the Madison Police Department decide when to make public their findings about this latest racial incident in our schools, our community asks not only when will these findings be transparently shared, but also when will a sincere apology be made to this child and her family as a first step? An even more important second step is how to proceed to restore trust with the African-American community after a spate of racial incidents between adult staff and youth, with the worse incident being this physical assault. Our community is also wondering where are the other advocates for this little girl’s safety, such as women’s groups, other parents, and Madison school parent/teacher organizations?
As a point of integrity and in the interest of justice for the child and her mother, Mikiea Price, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne should have apologized to this family and charged behavior specialist Rob Mueller-Owens, instead of clearing him March 5 of all wrongdoing for his physical altercation with the 11-year-old girl.
With three of the seven seats on the Madison School Board up for election in 2019, voting in the April 2 general election becomes critical to electing people who are committed to doing the best job possible for school staff, students and families. No one is ever perfect, but we need people who are able and willing to publicly apologize when mistakes are made. I want to start with myself, by saying again that I publicly apologize to Menominee people for misrepresenting the racial heritage of Chief Oshkosh.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. fabu@artistfabu.com
