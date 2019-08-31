This has been a tough August for our city and our nation. Nationwide, we now refer to mass shootings as “domestic terrorism” because it happens so often. The gunmen, majorities of whom are white men, appear to be trying to “outdo” each other by murdering larger numbers of innocent people. Particularly heinous are the two killing sprees that took place this month.
In Ohio, a gunman killed six blacks and three whites, and one of the victims was his own sister. In Texas, where another gunman shot 31 people of all races, most were Mexican. The dead included a father and a mother who gave their lives to protect their three-month-old baby. The very idea that someone could shoot his own sibling or kill parents shielding their baby is horrifying. It is equally as horrifying for anyone to die this way, including elders and people of color who are targeted because of the color of their skin.
This has been a tough August for our city. In the news, we have read the stories of women who alleged ministers at Calvary Gospel Church sexually abused them as children. These men wrongly used scripture to justify hurting young girls and there is no possible excuse for such harm. Churches should be safe places for people to heal, not to be hurt. I want justice for these women who were victimized by all of the adults who should have protected them.
In our church, a news clip was played of the children whose parents, 680 of them, were taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents this month in Mississippi. One little girl was sitting and crying for her parents and there was no one to help her, not human services, and not another relative. Strangers took some of the children. All the people rounded up and arrested were Mexican. We did not see one business owner rounded up and arrested for hiring undocumented workers.
Why are the workers who take the jobs no one else wants treated like criminals for their honest, low-paying labor? The children they are working hard to feed and clothe are also being victimized by ICE. Our Sunday sermon was about how trauma adversely affects children all their lives, and we know these children were traumatized.
Madison and Verona now have two murders for the year, a woman and a teenager. I wish we could have had an entire year without any murders. To lose your life at 30 and 17 means neither has fully lived their destiny and both victims leave behind grieving family and friends.
My sincere condolences to these families and to those families nationwide who have suffered. After the domestic terrorism shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California, the family of the killer apologized to the victims’ families. It was one step in recognizing the loss of human life.
We have experienced a tough August, but now the Labor Day holiday is coming up. This gives us a chance to reflect on the contributions all workers have made to the well-being of this country, documented and undocumented, enslaved, and the hard-working poor.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. Contact her at fabuwritestruth@gmail.com.
