One of my favorite childhood memories is riding in the backseat of the family car in 1967 Memphis on a bright summer day with the windows down and cool air rushing over me. I was sitting in the back with my sister and brother. My father was driving, my mother was talking, the radio was on and then I heard a woman singing:
R-E-S-P-E-C-T
Find out what it means to me
R-E-S-P-E-C-T
Take care, TCB
Sock it to me Sock it to me Sock it to me Sock it to me
I heard the strength in her voice, the rhythm in the song — but most of all I loved that she was demanding respect, spelling it out like I did my spelling words, all with a “sock it to me” repetition. I was smart enough to understand what respect meant. I was black enough to know that African-Americans didn’t get much of it. I was girl enough to figure out that this song was important and about a strong, confident woman.
Aretha Franklin’s (and her sisters Erma and Carolyn) version of this song was an unqualified hit. Her songs "Respect," and "Young, Gifted and Black," along with changing her hair to a natural Afro, added strength to the civil rights and black power movements. Her album “Amazing Grace,” where she sits on the cover in African clothing, sealed her in my heart as a soul sister-singer who stood up for African-American people as she sang our anguish, distress and also unyielding progress against racism. When she sang “My Country 'Tis of Thee” at the inauguration of President Barack Obama, she sang our joy that maybe, just maybe, our country was acknowledging and appreciating the vast contributions of African-Americans.
The debate on renaming spaces in Memorial Union at the University of Wisconsin-Madison was fundamentally about respect for African-Americans. Memorial Union’s Porter Butts Gallery and Fredric March Play Circle were both named for 1920s alumni who belonged to the Ku Klux Klan. The KKK was a terrorist group that Confederate veterans created in 1865 during the Reconstruction of the South after the Civil War, to rescind all legal rights of African-Americans through fear, intimidation, murder and legal statutes. The KKK at its height of popularity had members in every echelon: governors, senators, mayors, law enforcement.
The discussion over whether this campus KKK group to which Butts and March belonged, an interfraternity honorary society, was the same as the Southern KKK was legitimate since KKK went to parties in formal dress too. The “best and brightest” on the UW campus could well have been connected to this KKK like lots of white Americans and their generations. I am glad that it was discovered that this Madison group did not engage in violent KKK activities and that Butts helped change the group's name and as editor of the cardinal published two editorials against the Southern KKK.
The Wisconsin Union Council voted to remove Fredric March’s name from the Play Circle and to rename Porter Butts Gallery the Main Gallery, with a future display of Butts' contributions to Memorial Union.
Main Gallery, huh? Not Freedom Gallery or Justice Gallery or other descriptive name welcoming to all and a first step to giving R-E-S-P-E-C-T to African-Americans and their long history of contributions to the UW-Madison?
Aretha Franklin was an African-American trailblazer because she demanded respect using song and action, even as today we demand the same respect using words and action.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. fabu@artistfabu.com
