I learned about Nathaniel and Cynthia Owens, who lived in Baraboo in the 1800s, from their descendant Mrs. Edith Lawrence Hilliard, who traces her family back to 1757 — eight generations in Wisconsin. The Owens were the only African-American family in Baraboo for over 80 years. A portion of their story is retold in “Settlin’: Stories of Madison’s Early African American Families" by Muriel Simms.
Mrs. Hilliard’s family has a long and illustrious history in Baraboo, yet I doubt students at Baraboo High School have ever been taught about their African-American neighbors, the Owens family.
Others might think of Baraboo as the Ringling Brothers Circus’ winter home until 1918, although all too few people correctly think of Baraboo as the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk, who were forced to give up their land.
The photograph of many of the boys in the junior class of Baraboo High School giving a Nazi salute went viral, but the responses have been more of a “circus” than the Ringling Brothers were ever able to achieve. The photograph shows a group of mostly white European Americans, with only a few boys identified as being from other American ethnicities, raising their hands in a Nazi salute, including one young man who might be biracial. There was one boy in the back row, Jordan Blue, also white, who did not copy his smiling class members. Blue, now a senior at Baraboo High and in the photo with his arms down, must be honored for his courage, stance for justice and understanding of what is right at such an early age.
The response to the photograph has been widespread condemnation of these students and spurred a terrible “back and forth” about whether the salute imitated German Nazis and what the boys did or didn’t mean. This “Heil Hitler” salute is symbolic of the systematic hatred and genocide committed against German Jews from 1933 to 1945 by Adolf Hitler, leader of the Nazi party. This display of rank anti-semitism closely follows the murders of Jewish people in October worshiping at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. The synagogue was the target of a terrorist shooting in which 11 people were killed and seven injured. It was the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the United States.
When you love young people, like these teenagers at Baraboo High School should be loved, you teach them and model, as adults, right from wrong. Teenagers can and do make wrong decisions while learning to navigate life, but we don’t help them learn better if we excuse or justify their wrong choices. As an African-American woman, I always hear people justify wrong by telling me “the offenders didn’t mean…”
It is not my or any person’s responsibility to interpret what these boys meant when they raised their hands in a Nazi salute. It is the responsibility of caring adults in their lives to explain to them what they did was wrong and why, as well as to make sure they don’t repeat the offense. In Indianapolis, a school principal promptly apologized when students raised their arms in a Nazi salute. The Baraboo School District can still do the right thing.
Baraboo's superintendent, Lori Mueller, said in a letter that the district was “not in a position to punish the students for their actions” because of their First Amendment rights." Neither she nor the School Board, in passing an anti-hate resolution, show regard for these students or respect for Jewish people. Rather, the resolution sends a message that Baraboo is more concerned about its image than doing the real, hard work of teaching and modeling justice, equity and inclusion to its students.
Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I asked my young adult son his opinion because he too went to a predominantly white high school in Madison. He and his friends went on Twitter for behind-the-scenes information asking Baraboo students for the truth about the environment at Baraboo High School. He showed me a message from a Baraboo student who complained to his high school principal about racist actions only to be told that the racists were exercising “their First Amendment rights.”
This wrong interpretation of First Amendment rights indicates that Baraboo has an unofficial school policy of allowing racism, anti-semitism and other reprehensible behavior to thrive. I can surmise how terrible school must be there for students who are not white. The adults who support this policy in any way, through either direct actions or silence on the matter — especially the parent who took the photo and displayed it — have not cared enough about their sons to lovingly correct their hurtful behavior.
Fabu, Madison’s former poet laureate, is a consultant in African-American culture and arts. She writes a monthly column for The Capital Times. fabu@artistfabu.com
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.