Fabu: A global pandemic hasn't paused the dangers Black men face

My father served this country as a career Army sergeant, so I grew up understanding rank, order and loyalty to rules and regulations. In artillery, my father was one of many Black men given a gun and disproportionately sent to the front lines to die in Vietnam. While my father was serving his second tour, my 10-year old-brother got a BB gun for Christmas. Tony was so proud of it, although he was restricted in when and where to play with it. My parents had newly purchased a home with a large backyard before my father left for the war, and the rule was that my mother had to be home when he played with it there.

We arrived from school two hours before our mother came home from work and spent that time doing homework and chores. One day my brother, grabbed his BB gun and went shooting in the backyard. As the elder sister responsible for my younger brother and sister, I kept yelling at him that I was calling Mom to tell her what he was doing. He finally came in, put his BB gun near the door and we settled down to wait for Mom. Not 10 minutes later, I heard loud knocking at the door and, “This is the police. Open up.” My mom told me to not to open the door to anyone. I was scared, trying to think what to do. I opened the door and the police officer said, "Someone has a gun and was shooting it in your backyard." I said it was a BB gun. He saw the BB gun next to the door and took it. What he said next, I can’t remember, because all I could think of was that he was going to take my brother to jail and I was responsible for protecting him. The officer left, and Mom arrived. We told her what happened and I remember my brother kept repeating, “I didn’t do anything wrong.” Mom looked at my brother and said, “Son, you learned an important lesson about the police: you don’t have to be doing anything wrong for bad to happen.” My brother never saw that BB gun again and years later, I never purchased a toy gun for my son. My brother bought him a water gun and a Super Soaker.