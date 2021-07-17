Fabiola Santiago: Cubans want the right to be free

The confrontational resistance began then when, instead of cowering, brave Afro-Cuban artists leading calls for change fought back, coming home from prison to pledge an even greater commitment to their motto, #PatriaYVida, Homeland and Life, a poignant battle cry and anthem created by Afro-Cuban rappers, seen and circulated my millions worldwide, but especially, where it counts, inside Cuba.

After a day of silence, in which Cuban diplomats took to Twitter echoing Diaz-Canel in blaming the unrest on the United States, President Joe Biden released a statement early Monday morning making it clear he stood with the Cuban people.

But he didn’t go any further.

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” Biden said.

“The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights,” he added. “Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”