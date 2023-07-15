Cathy Kliebenstein of Mazomanie is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Cathy!
Kliebenstein’s caption about Gov. Tony Evers and his mighty veto pen beat out more than 75 entries. She wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jerry J. Murphy
- of Monona: “Harry Potter’s wand has nothing on the governor’s pen!”
Brian McGuire
- of Mauston: “Not even Gerry and Mander stand a chance against that.”
Don Pierce
- of Mauston: “Unlike most of us, he has a keen understanding of the new math.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.