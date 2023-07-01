Wally Meyer of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Wally!
Meyer’s caption about Gov. Tony Evers setting off fireworks beat out more than 50 entries. He wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jeff Thomas
- of Dodgeville: “Hold my beer. Watch this!”
Helene Full
- of La Valle: “We can blow it up into smithereens, and then the trickle down will help the economy!”
Jerry J. Murphy
- of Monona: “At least we can agree that we need to get rid of this pesky money.”
People are also reading…
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.